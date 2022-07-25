SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday morning Montana senior linebacker Patrick O'Connell has been named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
O'Connell, a Kalispell native and Glacier HS graduate, had a remarkable 2021 season, leading the Big Sky with 14 sacks and 105 tackles, including 22 for loss and four forced fumbles.
The Griz have been selected in both the media and coaches polls to win their first Big Sky title since 2009.
The vote margins were razor-thin, with Montana only edging out Sacramento State and Montana State by one and two points respectively in the coaches poll. In the media poll, Montana received 14 first-place votes to Montana State's 13, edging them out by four points.
Montana State features more players on the conference's first team than any other school, as QB Tommy Mellott, RB Isaiah Ifanse, FB R.J. Fitzgerald, DE Brody Grebe, LB Callahan O'Reilly, P Bryce Leighton, and LS Tommy Sullivan received the honor.
Montana's first-team honorees feature O'Connell, return specialist Malik Flowers, DT Alex Gubner, CB Justin Ford, and S Robby Hauck.
For a full list of this year's pre-season award winners, click here.
Both teams are now just 40 days from kickoff for the 2022 season, as the Griz get ready to take on Northwestern State at 1 p.m. in Missoula, and the Cats battle McNeese State at 6 p.m. in Bozeman.