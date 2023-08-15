It's the second week of fall camp for the Grizzly football team and Matai Mata'afa is doing everything he can to make a good first impression after transferring to Montana from Mississippi State. However as he tries to focus on proper footwork, his mind is on his hometown of Lahaina, Hawaii where wild fires have decimated the surrounding area. The death toll has nearly reached 100 people and will surely climb even higher. Over one thousand buildings have been destroyed including Matai's family home. His older brother Hercules Mata'afa, a Washington State alum and former Minnesota Viking, was just able to get his parents out safely. However the scene Matai's family described to him upon later returning to their home was unfathomable.
"When they went back to my house it was a sad sight," said Mata'afa. "They passed a dead body on the road just a couple yards from my house. When they got there my two cats were dead underneath my dad's banana trees. It's just a horrific site. I never thought anything like this could happen to Lahaina, my hometown. Just everything I know is gone."
Despite the devastating blow his family was dealt, Mata'afa knows it could've been worse.
"All I have left are memories, everything is gone. And I have my family and I'm lucky because other people aren't as lucky as I am," said the Grizzlies defensive lineman. "I have prayers going out to all the first responders, they are brave for going in and helping save lives."
The most difficult part for Matai has been the feeling of helplessness, being so far away. He describes how difficult that first conversation was with his family after the wildfire wiped out their home and possessions:
"It was sad. My mom was balling her eyes out. We never grew up rich, we lived in housing growing up and that house meant everything to my mom and dad. For my family to lose that, it sucks... it really does."
Click here to learn more about how you can help the Mata'afa family.