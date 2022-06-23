MISSOULA - The Griz men's basketball team welcomed a new member to their squad earlier today, as they held a signing ceremony for 12-year old Wyatt Grove.
Grove is a Great Falls native battling a brain tumor but earlier today, he walked into the surprise of a lifetime.
His family and the entire Griz basketball team were assembled at Dahlberg Arena as he officially put pen to paper joining the program.
"Just really grateful I get to have this opportunity because not a lot of people get to have this opportunity," Grove said.
"Its almost like a dream come true for all of us but its even more special for him," his brother Tanner said at today's press conference. "Heck, he's beating his brother to his first signing for a college team. No but its definitely special for me to be the protector of someone who is so great signing with the Griz."
He even got to don his own jersey with his name on it and take pictures with his new teammates and coaches, with his parents looking on. For Wyatt, his siblings, his new teammates and head coach, everyone is excited to bring welcome him on board. He's already been at practice and even spent some time playing Fortnite with the team.
"I mean just the energy that he brings in like even today just always has a positive attitude and just enjoys being around the group," forward Mack Anderson said.
"We couldn't be more happy to have him and its always great having another Montana kid on the team too so couldn't be more happy to have Wyatt."
"I think we have a group of young men that will follow Wyatt's lead in terms of the way that he challenges himself every day, to get up and be successful, and win the day," head coach Travis DeCuire said as he introduced his newest signee.