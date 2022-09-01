The wait for college football is finally over this week as the Montana Grizzlies will face off with Northwestern State this Saturday afternoon inside Washington Grizzly Stadium. The Griz are big favorites to defeat the Demons this weekend but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of storylines for Saturday's games.
Starting off with just who are the Demons? As the Griz prepare for their first game this week they did so not knowing a whole lot as Northwestern State has new coordinators and a lot of roster turnover from last year.
"The first week is always unnerving just because you don't know your own team," said UM head coach Bobby Hauck. "And then you add the uncertainty of prep for these guys, you don't know what you are going to get."
"We try and expect every possibility and then be very observant in the first quarter," said Griz junior safety Garrett Graves. "Then from there you have these possibilities you practiced and you can pick the best one using your veteran staff knowing what will work best against what they are doing and then we can adapt using the possibilities that we've practiced."
The Grizzlies enter the game ranked No. 3 in that nation and are favored by better than four touchdowns in this game. Making Saturday's contest a lot more about themselves and showing they are the team that people think they can be.
"Yeah we have a good team but we have to go out and prove it," said senior wide receiver Mitch Roberts. "Play well and put it all together and take it one game at a time."
"I think we are a tough team and I think anyone who plays us will feel that," added Graves. "And being a tough team is all in in our preparation. We practice physical so that shows itself in the games and that just makes us comfortable for that first game and first contact because it's not anything new for us. We have been practicing at that speed and that physicality level."
Hopefully the team is also prepared for the head as the high temperature is set for 97 degrees, one of the hottest game time temps in Griz history... even if they hope that's not the case.
"Say a prayer and hope it changes," joked coach Hauck. "Although it's probably not going to."