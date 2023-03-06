Griz ride Moody's career night to 83-74 win over Idaho State

BOISE, Idaho. -- When Travis DeCuire's team needed him most, Aanen Moody delivered.
Montana's do-it-all guard delivered 28 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds en route to an 83-74 win over Idaho State, advancing the Griz to the Big Sky semifinals where they'll meet Northern Arizona.
Moody and Idaho State's Brock McKenzie dueled back and forth, with McKenzie pouring in 31 points to lead all scorers.
Idaho State and Montana were deadlocked at 34 at halftime, thanks in part to a Moody 3-pointer that fell in at the first half horn.
From there, the Griz were able to outscore the Bengals 49-40 in the second half with Moody and Brandon Whitney each chipping in 14 points.
Montana now finds itself in a familiar spot: back in the Big Sky semifinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments.
They'll tip off with the Lumberjacks at 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday night, a game that can be seen nationally on ESPNU.
The possibility remains of a Cat-Griz matchup in the Big Sky championship if both teams win their semifinal games tomorrow. Montana State will tip off against the winner of Weber State-Sacramento State at 9 p.m. MT, which will be televised on ESPN2.