The Grizzlies are just over one week from kicking off the new campaign against Butler and when they do take the turf for their season opening game, Montana will do so with a deep group of running backs.
Montana has several guys who will be taking snaps out of the backfield to start the year.
Nick Ostmo returns for his final year coming off a season in which he rushed for 769 yards while averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry. His seven rushing touchdowns were the most among Montana running backs.
Isiah Childs is back for his junior campaign; last season he totaled 302 yards on the ground on only 52 carries (5.8 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.
While Ostmo and Childs will provide the downhill thump to keep the defensive box disciplined, junior RB Xavier Harris will provide the speed, quickness and pass catching ability to spread the defense out.
And don't forget about Eli Gilman, a redshirt freshman who played in two games last season and found the end zone in his collegiate debut against Eastern Washington. Gilman, a two-time All-District player out of Minnesota, might have as high of a ceiling as any of the Griz running backs.
With as many options as Montana has in their backfield, it fuels not only depth but also competition.
"We feed off each other, there is no 'I' in the running back room," explained Childs. "We are all just a bunch of guys who are looking to get better, make each other better and I think that is what is going to make this season special."
"You know we have 4-5 guys who can really go out there and play," added Ostmo. "And have their different skill sets but our goal in the running back room is to be consistent, reliable and have anyone be able to go in there and do the job."
Last season Montana finished seventh in the Big Sky Conference in terms of rushing yards per game (157.1) as well as yards per rush (4.1).