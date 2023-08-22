Griz Soccer Earns Pair of Big Sky POTW Honors

The Montana soccer program claimed the first Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors for the 2023 season on Tuesday following a road sweep of North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Molly Quarry was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
Delaney Lou Schorr, who shared the award with Northern Arizona’s Maddie Shafer, was named Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career.
The Grizzlies opened the season with a 1-0 win at North Dakota on Thursday and a 3-1 victory at North Dakota State on Sunday, a match Montana led 3-0 just 12 minutes in.
Quarry played 120 minutes over the two matches and was part of a back line that allowed only 13 shots, just six on goal.
She also was a key offensive weapon in Sunday’s win, collecting a pair of assists to up her career total to five.
Quarry played a long cross into the box that Skyleigh Thompson punched in just 1:20 into the match to give Montana an early 1-0 lead. It was the 10th-fastest goal in program history.
Less than nine minutes later, Quarry redirected a corner kick that ping-ponged in front of goal until it found Riley Carolan, who scored her first career goal at 10:03 to put Montana up 2-0.
Schorr scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s season-opening win at North Dakota, heading in Ava Samuelson’s pass in the 58th minute for her ninth career goal.
Schorr added her third point of the road trip when she assisted on Thompson’s goal on Sunday in Fargo. She headed Quarry’s pass to the far post, where Thompson beat her defender to open the scoring.
Schorr was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week last September after scoring four goals in home wins over MSU Billings and CSU Bakersfield.
Montana entered last week’s road trip with one win in seven all-time matches at North Dakota and North Dakota State. The Grizzlies are 2-0-0 for the first time in a non-Covid season since 2016.
Montana will host MSU Billings at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Ohio State on Sunday at 6 p.m.