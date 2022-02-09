MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Montana Grizzlies boys tennis team is off to one of their best starts in recent memory and last weekend, did something they haven't since the early 1990's by beating Boise State on their home court.
"It wasn't till like the third set when I actually like asked Jason [Brown, U-M head coach]...I was like how are we doing, are we winning?," senior Ed Pudney said.
"And then I knew that kind of alright, if me or Moritz [Stoeger] had won, we would have got it done."
With the dual tied at 3, it came down to Pudney's singles match against the Broncos' top singles player. With Pudney dropping the first set 6-3, he rebounded to win the next two sets 6-4 and 6-1, sealing a win over the Broncos for Montana.
For his efforts, Pudney was awarded the Big Sky Player of the Week Award after going undefeated in both singles and doubles play on the weekend.
"Well we spoke about it being comparable to sort of what we have to do in the Big Sky conference tournament, where you have to play these back-to-back matches," head coach Jason Brown said.
"Quick turn-around, and sort of tests your toughness and they did a good job with not overlooking Seattle U who is a tricky team, and just sort of showing up and making it as simple as possible."
The Griz came back less than 14 hours and swept the Redhawks four matches to nil, sealing a 4-0 start to their season. While Brown doesn't want to change expectations too much from what they were heading into the spring season, he's excited about the possibilities this group can bring to the table...
"You know, we knew in the fall that we had a special group here," Brown said.
"A veteran group and a group that we kind of talked about, hey believe in what we're putting together here. And it sort of solidifies that belief and it makes training a little easier when things are going well."
The team is back home for a pair of duals this weekend, as they host Whitman at 11 a.m. on Friday, and Whitworth at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Both duals will be held at Peak Racquet Club in Missoula, and are free of charge to attend.