MISSOULA -- Tennis has a way of being one of the more truly solitary sports...But when you have your brother on the team, it makes it feel like you're not alone...
"I remember there's this really funny picture of him as a toddler holding a tennis racket," junior Josh Watkins said.
"We're playing doubles together and I'm just in the background like all locked in and serious and he's just kind of standing there like just happy to be there, so we've been playing tennis together since he was two and I was five."
Growing up in Whitefish, Jake and Josh Watkins had plenty of battles on the tennis court, but it also brought them together, never more so than playing for their hometown Griz. They were living the dream, until for Jake, it became a nightmare.
"He was having a lot of abdominal pain so he called me later that night and said can you take me to the ER," Watkins said. "We thought it was his appendix actually and then the next few days were just kind of a whirlwind...He was taken in for surgery..."
Jake was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive cancer, one rarely found in college athletes. Its treatable, but there's a long road ahead.
"He's obviously struggling right now but he did have me promise that I would finish out the semester strong," Watkins said. "We're both trying to get into medical school and my senior year is pretty important academically so I've tried my best to focus on my studies but its been pretty difficult."
It's hard for josh to comprehend what his brother is going through, but his head coach Jason Brown unfortunately understands it completely...
"I'm just coming up on 10 years in remission," Brown said. "His chemo is in the same chair I started mine in and I got to go sit with him and spend some time and walk him through some of the stuff just from my personal experience. He's got a rougher go than I did but he's a really tough kid so yeah I know he'll beat it too."
A month ago, Brown was coaching Jake on his tennis skills, but being a coach now takes on a much different meaning.
"if I can ease it up a little bit by giving him some good ideas on how to combat you know, the nausea through chemo or combat some of the mental aspects of 'I can't believe I'm sick,' Brown said.
"I mean that's a huge hurdle to get over is like why me? And how did this happen? And especially for a kid who's young, fit, healthy. Would've never guessed something like this could happen."
Josh isn't Jake's only brother on the team...As they wanted to show - with matching haircuts - they were in this fight together.
"There was no thinking about it, obviously we were going to do it, nobody had to be convinced," junior Moritz Stoeger said. "Everybody wanted to show their support to Jake and I think it turned out pretty nice and I think it's just a nice gesture to show full support of him but he knows that and that's very important."
The Watkins brothers have been playing tennis together for a long time, and plan to keep it that way once Jake recovers.
"He started talking right away about how this is going to help him mentally on the court, he'll be able to fight through anything," Brown said. "I said absolutely embrace that and hopefully his teammates will as well."