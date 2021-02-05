MISSOULA - The Montana Griz football team will play against Central Washington Wildcats at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium April 10.
Originally, the Griz were set to play against the Wildcats at the beginning of 2020 season; however, they are kicking off the 2021 modified spring schedule two-game series against each other.
Griz Athletics wrote in a release the game is dependent on Missoula City-County Health Department's approval and will adhere to NCAA guidelines and COVID-19 testing procedures.
Th Griz agreed in a contract to pay Central Washington $35,000 for traveling to Missoula, without punishment in the event the game is cancelled, Griz Athletics said.
"We are excited to get a game on the spring schedule. I appreciate Central Washington being willing to come to Missoula, and we are hopeful we can find one more game. We still do not know what ticket sales or crowd size will look like, but will work with local health officials to develop a plan," Kent Haslam, director of athletics, said in a release.
Griz Athletics said the amount of fas who can attend the game at the stadium and ticket information is to be announced at a future date pending approval from MCHD -- broadcasting information and kickoff times are also to be announced.
"I am just happy our student-athletes will get a chance to compete, and we have more structure to our spring season," Haslam continued.