In the second round of the FCS playoffs the Montana Grizzlies trail NDSU 35-20.
The game started with a couple three and outs for both teams but eventually the Bison got their rushing attack going with two rushing TD's from Quarterback Cam Miller. Down 14-0 in the first quarter Montana responded with a rushing TD from their Quarterback Lucas Johnson to make it 14-7 after first quarter.
Montana then got a FG to make it 14-10 and then the game flipped on a controversial call where Griz QB Lucas Johnson was sacked (after what appeared to be a face mask) and fumbled leading to a Bison TD to make it 21-10. The Griz got a field goal before the break as Daniel Britt came in for Johnson who was injured on the sack play.
It was a crazy third quarter Montana's Corbin Walker got a pick six to make it a 21-20 NDSU lead but after that it was all Bison. They had two consecutive drives of just 3 plays in which big runs went to the house and in a blink of an eye a 1 point deficit turned into 15.