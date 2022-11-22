Griz volleyball's Lawrence named Big Sky Coach of the Year

MISSOULA -- Montana head coach Allison Lawrence has been named the Big Sky's Coach of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday. Lawrence and Dick Scott (1991) are the only Griz head coaches to take home the award in program history.
The Griz are in the middle of a record-setting season. Lawrence has led Montana to their most wins (17) and highest win percentage (.607) since 1999. They have also reached double-digit Big Sky wins for the first time in nine years, and finished the regular season tied for fourth in the Big Sky, their best finish since 2010.
"I think it was special just because I've always just assumed that the team that wins the regular season will win coach of the year," Lawrence said in a UM press release earlier today.
"I just had no assumptions or expectations for being in consideration for that. It's kind of, I don't even really have a lot of words."
In addition to Lawrence, Montana's Paige Clark and Montana State's Kira Thomsen were named to the conference's first team. A full list of this year's award winners can be found here.