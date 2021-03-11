The 6-seed Montana men's basketball team defeated 3-seed Weber State 80-75 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho.
Grizzles freshman guard Robby Beasley paced the maroon and silver with a game-high 26 points in the game going 8-of-12 from the floor and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile UM junior forward Mack Anderson picked a nice night to post a career high 16 points as the Bozeman native was 8-of-10 from the floor. Anderson also snagged seven rebounds and had three blocks in the contest.
After an extremely tight first 20 minutes, Montana opened up a big lead in the second half and was ahead by 16 points with just six minutes to go in the game. However the Wildcats clawed back to make in interesting, pulling to within one point at 76-75 with 17 seconds left to play. However Cameron Parker and Josh Vasquez each nailed a pair of free throws in the final moments to give Montana the 5-point victory.
Next up for Montana will be a semifinals showdown against 2-seed Eastern Washington at 8:00 PM on Friday. The other semifinal will feature 5-seed Montana State against 1-seed Southern Utah at 5:00 PM.