Grizzlies Draw Washington State as NCAA Tournament Opponent

The Montana Grizzlies will travel to Pullman, Washington later this week to play Washington State at 6:00 PM on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship.
The Griz found out their fate Monday afternoon during the selection show. It will be a rematch from 2018 when Montana previously faced WSU in the first round of the tournament, with the Cougars winning that game 5-1.
Montana has advanced to their third NCAA Tournament in just the past four years under head coach Chris Citowicki, marking the first time in program history that a senior class has made three trips to the big dance.
The Grizzlies defeated Weber State 1-0 on Sunday to earn their most recent Big Sky crown.
Washington State went 13-2-4 during the regular season. The Grizzlies went 13-5-1 this year, their most wins in a single season since 2000.