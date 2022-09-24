The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff short and were able to recover it, giving them a short field to start the game. PSU then found the end zone on a misdirection run just four plays later, as Mataio Talalemotu took a reverse handoff in from eight yards out to make it 7-0 Vikings less than two minutes into the game.
The Grizzlies wasted no time on a response, taking the ensuing possession down the field 65 yards on 6 plays, culminating on a, 11-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Lucas Johnson. Montana would score again without having to bring their offense onto the field, as a Vikings punt was fielded by Junior Bergen and returned 72 yards to the house, giving Montana their first lead of the day 14-7.
RESPONSE: @bergen_junior!#GoGriz #RTD pic.twitter.com/mifzNr1scU— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) September 24, 2022
After a Nico Ramos 46 yard field goal stretched Montana's lead to 17-7, the Vikings would answer back with Dante Chachere throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Beau Kelly, capping off a 14-play drive and making it a 17-14 game with just over five minutes left to go in the first half. However any hopes of a tight game would be dashed from there as Montana outscored Portland State 36-2 over the final 35 minutes of game action.
The Montana offense needed just a single play to respond, with Xavier Harris ripping off a 64-yard touchdown run to up the lead back to 24-14 for the maroon and silver. The momentum would stay on Montana's side with the Grizzly defense forcing the Vikings into a safety on the ensuing drive, and then the UM offense converting again with Johnson throwing a touchdown pass to Mitch Roberts from 4 yards out, capping off a 7-play drive covering 65 yards and upping the Grizzlies' lead to 32-14 with two minutes remaining until halftime.
Any fans who left early for the tailgates missed a wild play to end the first half, as Portland State was well short on an attempted 54-yad field goal and UM senior safety Robby Hauck returned it all the way 99 yards for another Grizzly touchdown, giving Montana a comfortable 39-14 edge at the intermission.
🤯 @robbyhauck17 turns nothin' into a whole lot of somethin'! 😳#GoGriz // #RTD pic.twitter.com/MGect2a1Su— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) September 24, 2022
The only third quarter points would go to the Vikings, thanks to a botched punt in the end zone by the Grizzlies, making it a 39-16 game heading into the fourth quarter. But Montana would quickly deliver their deciding blow in the opening minute of the final frame, with Aaron Fontes securing an 11-yard touchdown to give the Grizzlies a 46-16 advantage. Montana would stretch that lead to 53-16 on a 1-yard rushing score by Marcus Knight with under six minutes remaining in the game.
In individual accolades from Saturday's game, senior safety Robby Hauck made a historic first half tackle when he took down Portland State wide receiver Nate Bennett. With that stop, Hauck upped his career tackles total to 398, passing former linebacker Dante Olson for most all time in program history.
Montana improves to 4-0 on the season and next up for the #2 ranked Grizzlies squad will be a road trip to Pocatello, Idaho next weekend to take on Idaho State.