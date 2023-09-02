The Montana Grizzlies wasted little time jumping in front on Saturday in their season-opening game against the Butler Bulldogs. After receiving the opening kickoff, Griz quarterback Sam Vidlak connected with Junior Bergen for a 54 yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just one minute into the game.
That didn't take long! Third play from scrimmage is a 54 yard TD connection from Sam Vidlak to Junior Bergen! 7-0 Griz just one minute into the game. pic.twitter.com/97mVS8BQgA— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
Montana would extend the lead to 10-0 off the leg of Grant Glasgow from 23 yards out.
The Grizzlies' third possession of the day resulted in a turnover after Sawyer Racanelli bobbled a pass that was plucked out of the year from Butler's Devaon Holman, resulting in a tough-luck interception for Vidlak.
Tough-luck interception here for Vidlak on the bobbled pass. pic.twitter.com/zMe6Yefotd— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
The Bulldogs would turn that good field position into points via a 29-yard field goal from Luka Zurac, cutting the deficit to 10-3 with six minutes left in the first quarter.
After a couple of three and outs on offense, Montana got back on the scoreboard in the second quarter thanks to their special teams units. First it was a fake punt conversion in which Kellen Detrich rushed for 19 yards on fourth and two. The Grizzlies would end the drive with an impressive 49 yard field goal from Glasgow to make it a 13-3 lead.
What a boot! Glasgow connects from 49 yards out to stretch the lead to 13-3. pic.twitter.com/YXH8rC6IEa— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
Butler answered with a field goal of their own on the ensuing drive to trim the deficit down to 13-6.
Montana marched down the field on their next possession, with a 3-yard touchdown run from Xavier Harris capping a 9-play, 68-yard drive. Ryder Meyer would then rush in the 2-point conversion to put Montana up 21-6 with three minutes remaining in the first half. That score would hold up heading into halftime.
With three minutes left in the first half, a Xavier Harris TD rush and a Ryder Meyer 2-point conversion makes it a 21-6 lead for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/4FX1PiT3ro— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023