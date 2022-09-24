It was Portland State who got off to a big start on Saturday afternoon in Missoula. The Vikings pooched the opening kickoff short and were able to recover it, giving them a short field to start the game. The Vikings found the end zone on a misdirection run just four plays later, as Mataio Talalemotu took a reverse handoff in from eight yards out to make it 7-0 Vikings less than two minutes into the game.
The Grizzlies wasted no time on a response, taking the ensuing possession down the field 65 yards on 6 plays, culminating on a, 11-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Lucas Johnson. Montana would score again without having to bring their offense onto the field, as a Vikings punt was fielded by Junior Bergen and returned 72 yards to the house, giving Montana their first lead of the day 14-7.
After a Nico Ramos 46 yard field goal stretched Montana's lead to 17-7, the Vikings would answer back with Dante Chachere throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Beau Kelly, capping off a 14-play drive and making it a 17-14 game with just over five minutes left to go in the first half. However the Montana offense needed just a single play to respond, with Xavier Harris ripping off a 64-yard touchdown run to up the lead back to 24-14 for the maroon and silver. The momentum would stay on Montana's side with the Grizzly defense forcing the Vikings into a safety on the ensuing drive, and then the UM offense converting again with Johnson throwing a touchdown pass to Mitch Roberts from 4 yards out, capping off a 7-play drive covering 65 yards and upping the Grizzlies' lead to 32-14 with two minutes remaining until halftime.