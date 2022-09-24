Montana Grizzlies vs Portland State

The Grizzly football team runs out of the tunnel before their homecoming game against Portland State on September 24, 2022.

It was Portland State who got off to a big start on Saturday afternoon in Missoula. The Vikings pooched the opening kickoff short and were able to recover it, giving them a short field to start the game. The Vikings found the end zone on a misdirection run just four plays later, as Mataio Talalemotu took a reverse handoff in from eight yards out to make it 7-0 Vikings less than two minutes into the game.

The Grizzlies wasted no time on a response, taking the ensuing possession down the field 65 yards on 6 plays, culminating on a, 11-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Lucas Johnson. Montana would score again without having to bring their offense onto the field, as a Vikings punt was fielded by Junior Bergen and returned 72 yards to the house, giving Montana their first lead of the day 14-7.

After a Nico Ramos 46 yard field goal stretched Montana's lead to 17-7, the Vikings would answer back with Dante Chachere throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Beau Kelly, capping off a 14-play drive and making it a 17-14 game with just over five minutes left to go in the first half. However the Montana offense needed just a single play to respond, with Xavier Harris ripping off a 64-yard touchdown run to up the lead back to 24-14 for the maroon and silver. The momentum would stay on Montana's side with the Grizzly defense forcing the Vikings into a safety on the ensuing drive, and then the UM offense converting again with Johnson throwing a touchdown pass to Mitch Roberts from 4 yards out, capping off a 7-play drive covering 65 yards and upping the Grizzlies' lead to 32-14 with two minutes remaining until halftime.