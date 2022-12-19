In big news regarding the future of the Montana Grizzlies football program, quarterback Daniel Britt is entering the transfer portal. Britt confirmed the decision with SWX's Shaun Rainey on Monday before later making an announcement on Twitter.
Thank you Montana for the opportunity ❤️ I am officially in the transfer portal with 3 years old eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/q57d7zyglX— Daniel Britt♔ (@danielcbritt18) December 19, 2022
Britt appeared in five games this past season as a redshirt freshman. He started the year at third on the depth chart but moved up to second in the pecking order during the second half of the season. The Las Vegas native showed his athleticism by rushing for 189 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries. Meanwhile as a passer, Britt competed 30 out of 44 pass attempts with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of those interceptions came during Montana's season-ending loss to North Dakota State in the second round of the playoffs.
Britt told SWX's Shaun Rainey that he has "no ill-will towards the Montana program or its coaches" but that he thought it would be better for him moving forward to go elsewhere.
Following starting quarterback Lucas Johnson's final year of eligibility, the Griz quarterback room is now even more void of experience. Redshirt sophomore Kris Brown is currently the most seasoned option, as the Bozeman native has appeared in 19 games as a backup quarterback over the course of the past two seasons. AJ Abbott (redshirt freshman) and Kaden Huot (freshman) are the only other current quarterbacks on the roster. Incoming quarterback commits for the program include Keali Ah Yat (son of Griz Hall of Famer Brian Ah Yat) as well as Kalispell Glacier product Gage Sliter.