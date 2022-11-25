When Southeast Missouri State comes to Missoula this weekend, it will be the first-ever match up between the Redhawks and the Montana Grizzlies. And to make the two sides even more unfamiliar with each other, these teams had zero common opponents this season.
"It's similar to non conference games we had this year," explained Griz head coach Bobby Hauck. "We didn't have crossover with them but we have this year's film and not the previous year."
"I don't think its too different except for the fact that we don't see them every year and we don't know too much about them until we look them up," said senior linebacker Patrick O'Connell. "But we will prepare and it will be a good match up."
Offensively the Redhawks have had some injuries at quarterback. They have played multiple guys under center and their starter has been out for the last two weeks. They do have some offensive playmakers including two all conference receivers and the school's all-time leading rusher Geno Hess who has rushed for over 500 yards in just the last two games.
"Well he has a lot of yards," said Hauck. "They want to run the ball. They do a lot of RPO (run/pass option) game but he is a big kid, 225 pounds. They are willing to give him the ball and hammer at you and he seems to like it."
The Redhawks are also good at stopping the run, only letting opponents rush for just over 100 yards per game. They are out of the Ohio Valley Conference and the Grizzlies are hoping the difficulty of playing in the Big Sky will help them in the playoffs.
"I think our league was strong. I have been coaching in it for a while. And like you I will be interested to see how these match ups go the first couple of weekends because I think our league is strong... like really strong."
The Grizzlies and Redhawks have a late kickoff set for 8:00 PM under the lights of Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night. The winner will advance to Fargo, North Dakota next week to battle the defending national champion NDSU Bison.