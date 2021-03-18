SWX Montana will be broadcasting both of the Montana Grizzlies' spring football games on April 10th against Central Washington and April 17th against Portland State.
The exact channel of the telecast is yet to be determined between ABC, FOX or SWX. A livestream option of the game will also be provided at montanarightnow.com/sports.
The University of Montana also announced on Thursday that the spring games will allow a limited number of fans to attend the games, permitting roughly 5,000 fans inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium for those contests.
Ticketing details as well as safety guidelines for attendees will be announced in the near future.
Both games are set to kick-off at 11 a.m.