Montana offensive tackle Chris Walker added to his NFL bonafides Wednesday with a place on the 11th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, which tracks prospects eligible to compete in the most prestigious postseason all-star game in college football.
Walker was one of just five players from the Big Sky Conference to earn a place on the 720-man list compiled by a professional scouting team that “works to identify the best of the best draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2024 NFL Draft,” according to a release.
The selection marks the second preseason all-star game watch list the senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, has landed on, having already earned a place on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 in July.
The imposing 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle also earned a place among college football’s most NFL-ready prospects earlier in August when Bruce Feldman, one of the nation’s top analysts, included Walker in his annual “College Football Freaks” list.
The Senior Bowl is considered the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama, for the past 74 years. Last year, the game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 40 selected on the first two days.
Only two Grizzlies in program history have earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Scott Gragg played in the 1994 edition, and Jordan Tripp played in the 2014 game.
Walker is set to enter his second season on the Grizzly offensive line after transferring to Montana from Nebraska, where he played on the D-line.
He began his career at UM in the fall of 2022 when he won the starting left tackle job during fall camp and proceeded to start all 13 of Montana's games in his first season as a Grizzly. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 170 yards per game on the ground.
In January, he received a waiver from the NCAA for an added year of eligibility, ensuring the Griz would return each starting offensive lineman from last season.
Other players from the Big Sky Conference to earn a place on the list include Idaho’s Hayden Hatten, Northern Colorado’s David Hoage, Sacramento State’s Marshel Martin, and Weber State’s Winston Reid.
Walker and the Grizzlies open the highly anticipated 2023 season on September 2 at noon against Butler in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Season ticket packages are on sale now at GrizTix.com