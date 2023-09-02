The Montana Grizzlies outscored Butler 14-0 during the final 20 minutes of action, securing a 35-20 victory over the Bulldogs in their season opening game Saturday afternoon at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Montana wasted little time jumping in front. After receiving the opening kickoff, Griz quarterback Sam Vidlak connected with Junior Bergen for a 54 yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just one minute into the game.
That didn't take long! Third play from scrimmage is a 54 yard TD connection from Sam Vidlak to Junior Bergen! 7-0 Griz just one minute into the game. pic.twitter.com/97mVS8BQgA— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
Montana would extend the lead to 10-0 off the leg of Grant Glasgow from 23 yards out.
The Grizzlies' third possession of the day resulted in a turnover after Sawyer Racanelli bobbled a pass that was plucked out of the year from Butler's Devaon Holman, resulting in a tough-luck interception for Vidlak.
The Bulldogs would turn that good field position into points via a 29-yard field goal from Luka Zurac, cutting the deficit to 10-3 with six minutes left in the first quarter.
After a couple of three and outs on offense, Montana got back on the scoreboard in the second quarter thanks to their special teams units. First it was a fake punt conversion in which Kellen Detrich rushed for 19 yards on fourth and two. The Grizzlies would end the drive with an impressive 49 yard field goal from Glasgow to make it a 13-3 lead.
Butler answered with a field goal of their own on the ensuing drive to trim the deficit down to 13-6.
Montana marched down the field on their next possession, with a 3-yard touchdown run from Xavier Harris capping a 9-play, 68-yard drive. Ryder Meyer would then rush in the 2-point conversion to put Montana up 21-6 with three minutes remaining in the first half. That score would hold up heading into halftime.
With three minutes left in the first half, a Xavier Harris TD rush and a Ryder Meyer 2-point conversion makes it a 21-6 lead for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/4FX1PiT3ro— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
Butler was the first time to find pay dirt in the second half with Bret Bushka hitting Jyran Mitchell down the sideline for a 32 yard touchdown pass, cutting the Montana lead to 21-13.
The Bulldogs heating up, a perfect pass down the sideline from Bushka to his receiver Mitchell, makes it a 21-13 game. pic.twitter.com/mFb4EnY79n— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
The Bulldogs would continue that momentum. After Sam Vidlak threw his second interception of the day, Bushka would soon after throw another touchdown pass, this time from 26 yards out to Ryan Lezon, trimming the deficit to 21-20.
Montana would make a change at quarterback on their next possession with Central Arkansas transfer Clifton McDowell leading them down the field and Eli Gillman finding the endzone on a 24 yard touchdown scamper to make it 28-20 Montana.
Eli Gilman finds pay dirt from 24 yards out for his first career touchdown as a Grizzly! pic.twitter.com/EMKzIBtQrI— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
The momentum would stay on Montana's side with Trevin Gradney making a spectacular interception to give the ball back to the Grizzlies.
Billings product Trevin Gradney with the spectacular interception to give the Griz the ball right back! pic.twitter.com/0oY9HKf35h— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
Montana stretched that lead back out to 35-20 midway through the fourth quarter via a Clifton McDowell QB sneak on 4th and goal from the one yard line. That score would remain for the rest of the contest, with Montana recording the season-opening win 35-20 over the Bulldogs.
My goodness!💥— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 2, 2023
Nash Fouch laying down the hammer on this one! pic.twitter.com/m6bXwjGMI6
The Grizzlies dominated Butler on the ground, tallying 230 rushing yards on 45 carries (5.1 YPC) compared to just 41 yards on 26 for the Bulldogs (1.6 YPC). Gillman led the way for Montana's rushing attach with 119 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.
Quarterback Sam Vidlak, who started the game for Montana, finished his day completing 15 of 25 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. McDowell completed just 1 of 3 passes for five yards, but he had 11 rushes for 80 yards and a touchdown while leading Montana to a dominant performance in the fourth quarter.
Next up for Montana will be their first road test of the season, playing at Utah Tech on Saturday, September 9.