MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2022 Montana Grizzlies Football season opens on Sept. 3, and if you’ve been waiting for tickets to go on sale, Grizzly Athletics announced the ticket sale timeline Thursday.
Starting March 31, season ticket renewals will open for existing holders. Those who already have season tickets will have until April 29 to renew.
The public will be able to get new season ticket packages on June 1.
You can get tickets on the Montana Grizzlies website here.
Priority access for Grizzly Scholarship Association members for single-game tickets will be available on July 12, and single-game tickets to the general public open on July 19.
Grizzly Athletics says information on road game tickets will be released at a later time.
You can find more information on ticket prices and GSA memberships online here or on the GSA website UpWithMotnana.com.
Deposits will also be accepted for season ticket discounts for recent UM grads, with the popular "Roaming Griz" ticket packages also returning in 2022.
The following is information on the 2022 season from Grizzly Athletics:
Montana opens the 2022 season at home against Northwestern State on Sept. 3, followed by a Missouri Valley Football Conference clash with South Dakota the following week on Sept. 10 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Griz then travel east of the Mississippi on Sept. 17 to face another MVFC team in a first-ever meeting with Indiana State.
UM closes the month of September with a third home game when the Griz open Big Sky play against Portland State on Sept. 24 for Homecoming.
Montana then travels to Pocatello to take on Idaho State Oct. 1, followed by a home game against the University of Idaho on Oct. 15 in Missoula.
The Griz then hit the road for a pair of key conference matchups, traveling to Sacramento to take on the defending Big Sky champion Hornets on Oct. 22, followed by a trip to Ogden, Utah, to face Weber State on Oct. 29.
Cal Poly then pays a visit to Missoula on Nov. 5, followed by Eastern Washington on Nov. 12 in a rematch of 2021's FCS playoff game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Griz then close out the 2022 regular season in Bozeman, taking on Montana State on Nov. 19.
For questions, contact the Adams Center Ticket Office via email at griztix@umontana.edu.