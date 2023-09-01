MONTANA - Football season is kicking off in Missoula and Bozeman Saturday, and we have what you need to know ahead of both games inside and outside the stadiums.
The Montana Grizzlies v. Butler game kicks off at noon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula--the theme is Educator Day.
The Montana State Bobcats v. Utah Tech Gold Rush game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
Tickets
Ticket availability for Montana v. Butler game is overall low on the GrizTix website with prices ranging $25 to $69 per ticket. However, Griz fans may score better deals for tickets as low as $2 each on SeatGeek.
Bobcats fans hoping to score tickets to view the game at the Bobcat Stadium may have a trickier time. Tickets are sold out on Montana State Tickets website.
But, Bobcats fans may have better luck finding tickets through a reseller website. The least expensive tickets are going for $71 each through SeatGeek.
What items are allowed or not allowed inside the stadiums
University of Montana Athletics enforces a bag policy and has a list of items not allowed at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana State has similar policies in place inside the Bobcat Stadium.
Parking
Parking passes for Grizzly football season ticket holders are sold out, but season ticket holders may sign up on a waitlist.
UM Athletics has a game-day parking map with information showing road closures and where fans are allowed to park on campus.
Additionally, UM offers a free shuttle service at a few pick-up/drop-off locations all running frequently.
Beach bus also offers fans a ride on the Grizzly shuttle at multiple locations.
Montana State Bobcats has game-day parking information on their website.
Where to watch, stream or listen
You can watch the Butler v Montana game on ABC in western Montana and SWX in eastern Montana starting at noon.
Griz fans may also listen to the game on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network. Audio streaming is available on TheVarsityNetwork.com, The Varsity Network App, GoGriz.com/Listen and radio stations:
- Billings, KBLG, 910 AM, 105.5 FM
- Butte, KOPR, 94.1 FM
- Boulder, KOPR, 106.7 FM
- Phillipsburg, KOPR, 105.5 FM
- Glasgow, KLTZ, 1240 AM, 102.5 FM
- Glendive, KXGN, 1400 AM, 103.1 FM
- Great Falls, KXGF, 1400 AM, 98.3 FM
- Helena, KMTX, 105.3 HD2; K240EM, 95.9 FM
- Kalispell, KOFI, 1180 AM, 104.3 FM
- Lewistown, KXLO, 1230 AM, 106.9 FM
- Missoula, KGVO, 1290 AM, 98.3 FM
- Plentywood, KATQ, 1070 AM, 107.1 FM
- Polson, KERR, 750 AM
- Ronan, KERR, 93.9 FM
- Shelby, KZIN, 96.7 FM
You can watch the Utah Tech v Montana State game on ABC in western Montana and SWX in eastern Montana starting 6 p.m.
Cats fans may also listen to the game on the Bobcat Radio Network. Audio streaming is available on TheVarsityNetwork.com, The Varsity Network App, msubobcats.com/watch and radio stations:
- Billings, KGHL, 790 AM, 94.7 FM
- Bozeman, KXLB, 100.7 FM
- Butte, KXTL, 1370 AM
- East Missoula, KMPT, 99.7 FM
- Glasgow, KLTZ, 1240 AM, 102.5 FM
- Glendive, KDZN, 96.5 FM
- Great Falls, KINX, 102.7 FM
- Helena, KCAP, 950 AM
- Kalispell, KGEZ, 600 AM, 96.5 FM
- Lewistown, KQP2, 95.9 FM
- Livingston, KXLB, 98.7 FM
- McQueen, KXTL, 94.7 FM
- Miles City, KATL, 770 AM
- Missoula, KMPT, 930 AM
- Scobey, KCGM, 95.7 FM
- Shelby, KSEN, 1150 AM