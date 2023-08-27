MISSOULA -- Showing they can hang with a Power Five squad, the Griz soccer team battled Ohio State to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night in front of a program-record crowd of 1,973.
"I feel like we played really well," Montana head coach Chris Citowicki said post-match. "Created enough opportunities to potentially win it and that's something that we talked about before the game is we're going to attack and its gonna be a game that's gonna be high scoring."
"It was like no other, I've never had an experience like this before," Griz forward Delaney Lou Schorr said about the atmosphere.
"Its like Power 5, we're playing against Power 5. We played up to their level and that just shows that we have the heart to play any team."
After an Ohio State handball in the 9th minute, Maysa Walters buried a penalty kick to put Montana up 1-0.
"Yesterday I manifested this, I told Ash[lyn Dvorak, Griz goalkeeper] there's gonna be a PK tomorrow and we're going to go up 1-0 on a PK," Walters said. "Chris [Citowicki] said I don't want to win off of a PK. I said I don't care how we win, I just want to win."
OSU responded with a pair of goals in the 26th and 30th minutes, as Dakota Lyons equalized and Amanda Schlueter gave the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
Montana kept the pressure up in the second half, and it resulted in the Griz drawing level in the 59th minute. Off a corner kick, Walters found Delaney Lou Schorr in the box, who smashed it home sending the crowd into a frenzy and tying the match at two.
Next up for Montana, who is now 3-0-1 on the season, they'll head to Spokane for a pair of games. They'll face Utah Tech on Thursday night at 5 p.m. MT, and Oklahoma on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT.