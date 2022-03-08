Montana struggled early and often to find any offense en route to a 75-57 loss to Northern Arizona in the women's quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Boise, Idaho.
The maroon and silver trailed just 13-12 after the opening quarter, despite the fact that Montana went just 3-of-17 from the floor in that opening frame. However those offensive struggles continued all game for Montana as NAU was able to pull away. The Lumberjacks led 36-28 at halftime and 55-42 entering the fourth quarter.
"We had a chance to be up pretty big there in the first quarter... and I thought that was probably the most telling thing is we had them on their heels and we didn't take advantage of it," said Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger. "You give a good offensive team like them some momentum and then it became downhill at that point."
Montana finished the night 18-of-55 from the floor (33%) and committed 22 turnovers compared to just 7 assists.
Montana senior Sophia Stiles registered a double-double on the night with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Griz finish their season with an overall record of 19-11 under first year head coach Brian Holsinger, the most wins the program has posted since the 2014-2015 season.
Montana has yet to win a game in Boise since the conference tournament has been held there, as the program is now 0-4 since the tournament was moved out of Reno, NV.