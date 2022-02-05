MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Lady Griz kept Saturday's game within striking distance, but Idaho State sits atop the Big Sky standings for a reason, as they pulled away late for a 65-58 win at Dahlberg Arena.
Sophia Stiles led the way for Montana offensively, as the only Lady Griz player in double figures with 14 points. Montana shot just under 38 percent from the field, including a 4-13 mark in the fourth quarter.
On the other side, Estefania Ors (18 pts) and Diaba Konate (14 pts) gashed the Montana defense, combining for 32 of Idaho State's 65 points.
The Lady Griz won't have much time to think about Saturday's loss, as they travel to Southern Utah on Monday night. Tip-off from Cedar City is set for 6:30 p.m.