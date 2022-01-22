MISSOULA, Mont. -- They didn't make it easy on themselves, but the Montana Lady Griz keep finding ways to win, as they dispatched of Northern Arizona 66-60 on Saturday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena.
Montana only shot 37.7 percent for the game, but held NAU to 30 percent on the defensive end.
The Lady Griz were led by Carmen Gfeller, who finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double. Sammy Fatkin and Haley Huard also finished in double figures, with 13 and 11 points respectively.
While it looked like Montana was in control for much of the second half, they were never able to break away from the Lumberjacks, with NAU cutting the deficit to four at one point.
Next up for the Lady Griz is a trip to Bozeman, where they'll battle in-state rival Montana State on Monday. They were originally scheduled to play Jan. 9, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcats program.
Tipoff on Monday night is set for 7 p.m. and you can watch the game live across Montana on SWX.