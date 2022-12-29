The Montana women’s basketball team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with an 81-70 road win at Eastern Washington on Thursday night at Reese Court in Cheney.
The Lady Griz (5-7, 1-0 BSC) shot 18 for 29 (.621) in the first half to build a 45-33 halftime lead and never let the Eagles (7-4, 0-1 BSC) get closer than eight points in the second half.
Montana had five players in doubles figures, six who scored nine or more, with Carmen Gfeller leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
Freshmen Libby Stump and Mack Konig combined to score 26 points off the bench, Keeli Burton-Oliver had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and nine rebounds.
Gina Marxen added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, Sammy Fatkin had nine points, and Dani Bartsch hustled her way to a career-high 11 rebounds.
“I’m super proud of our kids. They battled,” said coach Brian Holsinger. “Team effort. I’m proud of our kids. Big road win to start conference.”
Eastern Washington entered the game with a record of 7-3. The Eagles’ only losses this season had come on the road at Oregon State and Oregon, and by two points at home to a good UC Irvine team.
But it was Montana that looked like the better team from the opening minutes.
The Lady Griz shot 11 for 18 in the opening period and led by 19 points in the second quarter. The Eagles scored 11 points over the final three minutes of the first half to pull within 12 at the break.
“We made it hard for them most of the night, but we still relax (on the defensive end). To be the best, you can’t relax,” said Holsinger.
“We take times off, and when you don’t do the right things, people will take advantage of it. We were better tonight than we’ve been. We have to continue to improve on that side of the ball.”
Montana cooled off to 33.3 percent shooting in the second half, but the Lady Griz went 13 for 18 from the line and never let Eastern Washington get fully back in the game.
It was Montana’s third time this season scoring in the 80s, the first on the road, where the Lady Griz had been averaging 61.8 points. Montana improved to 5-0 this season when scoring at least 70 points.
Montana finished with 17 assists, one off its season high, and had 12 turnovers, its lowest total this season against a Division I opponent. The Lady Griz shot 47.5 percent.
“I’ll take 80 points on the road any day. If we can score 80, we’ll be okay,” said Holsinger.
“I don’t know that you’re going to be able to score that way every game, but tonight we did on the road against a good team.”
Montana will face a surging Idaho team on Saturday afternoon in Moscow. The Vandals (5-7, 1-0 BSC) have won three of four and had little trouble against Montana State on Thursday night.
Idaho led the Big Sky preseason favorites 35-20 at the half and by as many as 24 points in the second half before winning 72-53.
“It’ll be tough. They are a good team and a very good offensive team, so we’ll have to play better defense,” said Holsinger. “You have to defend on the road to have a chance.”
Montana and Idaho will tip off at 3 p.m. (MT) on Saturday from ICCU Arena.