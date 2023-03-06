Lady Griz season ends with 72-64 loss to Eastern Washington in Big Sky Tournament

BOISE, Idaho. -- While they jumped out to an early lead, the Lady Griz fell behind and couldn't quite hang on as they fell to Eastern Washington 72-64 on Monday afternoon to end their 2022-23 season.
Carmen Gfeller led Montana with 18 points, while Sammy Fatkin (12 pts), Gina Marxen (12 pts) and Mack Konig (10 pts) all were in double figures for UM.
The loss extends the Lady Griz losing streak in the Big Sky Tournament, as they have not won a game in Boise since the tournament was moved there in 2019.
Montana had a hard time stopping Jamie Loera (23 pts) and Aaliyah Alexander (23 pts), who led all scorers. Jacinta Buckley added 11 points for the Eagles.
Brian Holsinger's team got off to the start they were looking for, jumping out to a 6-point lead, and led 23-18 after the first quarter.
EWU came back with a more inspired effort in the second stanza, outscoring the Lady Griz 25-12, which ended up being the difference in the game.
Montana ends their season at 14-16 overall, and 10-9 in conference games. Eastern Washington advances to the Big Sky semifinals, where they will play No. 1 seed Northern Arizona at 12 p.m. MT on Tuesday.