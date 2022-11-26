MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 4-4) are out to prove that they belong in the postseason, as they take on Southeast Missouri State (9-2, 5-0).
Montana started with the football, picked up a quick first down but that's it. Grizzlies punt the football away after a 4 play, 9-yard drive.
SEMO started with the football on the 27-yard line and picked up a few first downs, but the Griz defense holds. Redhawks punt after an 8 play 29-yard drive.
The Grizzlies will start this drive from their own 6-yard line. After a run up the middle with Nick Ostmo for a 1-yard gain, the Griz try some rpo (run, pass option) with Lucas Johnson and he fumbles the exchange. Lawrence Johnson of SEMO scoops it up and scores from 13-yards out. 7-0 Redhawks.
The Montana Grizzlies turn the ball over on downs, after failing to pick up a 4th and 1 on the Redhawks 35-yard line. The 7 play, 36-yard drive fizzles out and the Redhawks get the ball back.
The Redhawks pick up two first downs but had the drive stall after a false start and a personal foul penalty on the same play. 3rd down and 6 turned into 3rd down and 26 and the Redhawks were forced to punt. The punt is downed inside the Griz 10-yard line.
The Griz, tucked in their own end zone, fail to pick up a first down. The offense is off to a slow start. The Griz have just 54 total yards of offense so far. Montana goes 3 and out and gives the ball right back to the Redhawks.
SEMO starts their drive from their own 47-yard line. Redhawks quarterback Paxton Delaurent finds Will Weidemann for 18-yards, and the Redhawks are in Griz territory at the end of the 1st quarter. 7-0 SEMO.
The Montana Grizzlies defense holds the Redhawks to a field goal after a 7 play, 35-yard drive. 10-0 SEMO.
The Griz offense shows some life with a 10 play, 49-yard drive led by Lucas Johnson. Lucas found Malik Flowers 3 separate times for big gains, but the Griz fail to punch it in the endzone. Johnson was almost picked off in the endzone on 3rd down and Montana settles for a field goal. The Redhawks lead 10-3 with 9:35 left in the 2nd quarter.
The Montana Grizzlies defense is playing inspired football. They hold the Redhawks to a quick 3 and out and the Griz will get the football right back. Lucas Johnson immediately finds Malik Flowers again for 19-yards and the offense is starting to move. Malik Flowers has 5 catches for 66-yards thus far.
Lucas Johnson is almost picked off again on 3rd and 10 and the Grizzlies will have to punt. Patrick Rohrbach pins the Redhawks deep in their own territory, as the punt goes out of bounds at the 8-yard line.
The Redhawks take almost 7 minutes off the clock with a 14 play, 92-yard drive for a touchdown. Paxton DeLaurent took on the Griz pass rush and found multiple receivers for big plays. Geno Hess capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. SEMO leads 17-3 at halftime.
Halftime Statistics:
Total Yards:
SEMO- 101 yds Griz- 82 yds
Pass Yards:
SEMO- 63 yds Griz- 86 yds
Rush Yards:
SEMO- 38 yds Griz- -4 yds
Time of Possession:
SEMO- 9:18 Griz- 5:42
3rd Down Percentage:
SEMO- 2-4 Griz- 1-3
SEMO will get the ball to start the second half.
The Redhawks take 6:19 off the clock with a 13 play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Paxton DeLaurent took on the Griz pass rush and found Ryan Flournoy for multiple big plays on 3rd down. The drive was capped off with a 3-yard Geno Hess touchdown run.
The Grizzlies respond with one of the most electric return men in the FCS, Malik Flowers. Flowers picks up the kickoff and returns it 80-yards to the house for a Montana touchdown. With this return, Malik Flowers ties the FCS kickoff return touchdown record at 7. This may be the jolt that the Griz needed as they now trail 24-10 in the 3rd quarter.
The Redhawks start with great field position after a big kick return from Dalyn Mcdonald. SEMO picks up 2 first downs, misses on a 48-yard field goal and the Griz get the ball back.
Lucas Johnson drives the Griz offense right down the field with a 4 play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Johnson found Keelan White wide open in the back corner of the endzone, after a big pass interference penalty that put the Griz in great position.
The Griz defense holds the Redhawks to a 3 and out and after a short punt, Junior Bergen returns the punt 58-yards to the end zone for a Montana touchdown. The Griz have scored 21 unanswered points and have tied the game at 24.
Montana with the ball on their own 49-yard line at the start of the 4th quarter. Lucas Johnson is driving the Grizzlies down the field, currently on a 11 play, 66-yard drive. The Griz with 3rd and 5 from their own 14-yard line. Johnson tries to setup the screen play, but it is broken up by the Redhawk defense. Montana settles for a field goal, now lead for the first time in this game,
27-24.