On Tuesday one of the all-time special teams standouts for the Montana Grizzlies announced that he will continue to chase his dreams of playing at the NFL level.
Malik Flowers posted the announcement to his Instagram on Tuesday, thanking the Griz program and its fans while also announcing that he is declaring for this year's NFL draft.
The Griz wide receiver departs from Montana after tallying seven career kick return touchdowns, which is tied for the all-time FCS record. He also totaled 2,659 career yards on kick returns, the most ever by a Montana Grizzly. Meanwhile on offense, Flowers finishes his college career with 51 catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns.
Only time will tell if Flowers' electric special teams career in Missoula can translate at the NFL level. Perhaps he will be able to carve out a role such as Weber State product Rashid Shaheed has done with the New Orleans Saints.