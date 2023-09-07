MISSOULA, MT – The University of Montana Department of Athletics announced today, Sept. 7, the relaunch of Good Ol' Grizzlies powered by Student Athlete NIL (SANIL), the official NIL Collective for Grizzly Student-Athletes to leverage their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
Under the direction of SANIL, Good Ol' Grizzlies will facilitate NIL transactions between Montana Student-Athletes and fans, donors, and businesses. SANIL is the most experienced end-to-end NIL solution provider in the country and trusted by more than thirty universities to manage NIL programs between interested third parties and student-athletes.
Montana represents the first FCS program to launch on SANIL's new interactive membership engagement platform, which will allow Grizzlies fans to interact with student-athletes, consume and share their own content, and much more. The collective will work in unison with various university supporters to create marketing activations that maximize student-athlete earnings while ensuring that the university's best interests remain protected throughout.
"In this new era of college athletics, we are excited to partner with an industry leader like SANIL to help make Good Ol' Grizzlies the best collective resource in the FCS. This will help our current and future student-athletes leverage their name, image, and likeness like never before," said Director of Athletics Kent Haslam.
"The Montana brand is nationally recognized as one of the strongest in collegiate athletics, and our supporters are as passionate as they come. Good Ol' Grizzlies will help drive our programs forward with unmatched exposure and opportunities for our student-athletes."
"We're excited to help relaunch the Good Ol' Grizzlies collective at the University of Montana and empower student-athletes at one of the most storied FCS programs in the country," said Jason Belzer, CEO of SANIL.
"The Grizzly community has a fervor around Montana athletics like few university fan bases do, and it's our hope that we can harness that passion to provide unprecedented opportunities for the student-athletes who don the Maroon and Silver."
ABOUT GOOD OL' GRIZZLIES
Good Ol' Grizzlies is the primary NIL Collective for all Montana student-athletes to leverage their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. Good Ol' Grizzlies allows businesses, donors and members to support and engage with their favorite teams, or contribute to a general fund that supports student-athletes across all Griz sports. Student-athletes may engage in a variety of opportunities, including personal appearances, meet-and-greets, charitable work, speaking engagements, or commercial sponsorship through Good Ol' Grizzlies. As with all NIL entities, Good Ol' Grizzlies is independent from the University of Montana, and the University does not receive any financial benefit from the organization. NCAA rules allow alumni, fans and other contributors to compensate student-athletes through Good Ol' Grizzlies, but such compensation:
· May not be considered "pay for play"
· Must be in exchange for services provided by student-athlete, and
· May not be a recruiting inducement for a student-athlete to enroll or continue to attend Montana
More information on Good Ol' Grizzlies is available at www.goodolgrizzlies.com
ABOUT STUDENT ATHLETE NIL (SANIL)
Student Athlete NIL (SANIL) is the leading marketing, media and technology agency of record supporting the needs of student-athletes, brands and the ever-evolving era of Name, Image, and Likeness. SANIL operates the collectives of more than thirty universities while marketing and monetizing the rights of thousands of student-athletes through fan experiences, brand partnerships and premium media content. Our national reach and skilled team of experienced professionals offer personalized attention to our student-athletes, fans and university partners while delivering a fully scalable deployment platform for brand campaigns. Each year, SANIL celebrates the achievements of student-athletes at the NIL Summit, an awards and educational symposium held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.
ABOUT GRIZZLY ATHLETICS
Grizzly Athletics is a founding member of the Big Sky Conference and competes at the Division-I level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in 15 sponsored varsity sports. The mission of Grizzly Athletics is to support the University of Montana by graduating student-athletes, striving for excellence and integrity in competition and academic pursuits, while serving as a committed partner in the community. Through that mission, Montana student-athletes develop physically, mentally, ethically, and socially, to create future leaders.
Founded in 1893, the University of Montana is a top-ranked research university and its impact is felt locally and globally. Grizzlies go on to find success abroad and at home, known for their unbridled curiosity and creativity unmatched on either side of the Rockies. The University of Montana strives to be both accessible and accountable — respected worldwide and responsive at home. What's made at the University of Montana is remaking the world.