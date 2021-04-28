The Montana Grizzlies soccer team's season came to an end Wednesday afternoon in Wilson, North Carolina following a 1-0 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Both teams remained scoreless at halftime thanks to five saves from Griz goalkeeper Claire Howard. Howard finished the day with nine saves - a career high for the redshirt senior.
That deadlock came to an end in the 57th minute of the game. South Carolina's Corinna Zullo headed a pass into the net to give the Gamecocks their first and only goal of the day.
Seven seniors, including Howard, played what could've potentially been their final game in a Grizzlies uniform. That's pending whether or not they decide to use an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montana hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000. The Griz finish the season 9-2-0 (7-1-0 BSC).