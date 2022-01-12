Montana Sports Information release:
FARMINGTON, Utah – Montana's Griz and Lady Griz basketball games scheduled for Thursday against Southern Utah have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds' programs. The men were originally scheduled to face Southern Utah Thursday night in Missoula, while the women were supposed to travel to Cedar City.
Instead, both games will now be played on Monday, Feb. 7.
Tickets for Thursday's game in Missoula will be honored for the rescheduled date. For those who cannot make the Feb. 7 contest, tickets can be exchanged at equal or lesser value for any remaining home game.
Montana's men's team will next travel to Portland State on Thursday, Jan. 20, while the Lady Griz are scheduled to host the Vikings (Thursday, Jan. 20) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (Saturday, Jan. 22).