On a day where Missoula residents woke up to snow falling on the ground, it could not have been a more appropriate occasion for the University of Montana to break ground on their new indoor practice facility.
Griz Athletic Director Kent Haslam and football head coach Bobby Hauck were among those on hand to dirty some shovels in ceremonious fashion to usher in construction of their new facility. The project, with an estimated cost of $10.2 million, is all privately funded and will provide access to all UM Grizzly student athletes. The facility will be over 111 thousand square feet with an inflatable roof, the first of its kind anywhere in the Big Sky Conference.
"Most of our big games are played at the end of the year in November and December, and I think we've had a lot of big games around here where we haven't been able to prepare for them the way we should," said Hauck. "This will give us a chance to do that. It'll also give us a place to get better training in the off-season because it's inclement, we can't get outside in the winter around here so this is a huge benefit to our team."
Not only will the facility feature a full size football filed but it will also contain six sprint lanes, jumping pits, high jump, pole vault and throwing areas for track and field. There will also be plenty of space for soccer, softball and other athletic needs.
"Well we've long talked about the need for an indoor practice facility," said Haslam. "We live up north, we know that the climate lends itself to cold and dark days. So having an indoor practice facility has always been on our master plan and to have this finally come about is really satisfying. It'll have a huge impact on our student-athletes and certainly on the community. There's nothing like it in the community and so we're really excited about this."
The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.