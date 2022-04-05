Cold temperatures and snowy conditions couldn't deter eight former Montana Griz players from coming out to the 2022 Pro Day and trying to achieve a dream they have had their entire lives of playing football at the next level.
"Montana weather can be something else," said Butte native and former Griz offensive lineman Dylan Cook. "I was pretty prepared for everything that was going to be thrown at us but weather is so unpredictable you just have to go out and do what we can."
The indoor portion of the event was closed to the media but afterwards they ran 40 yard dashes, did the cone drills and moved into positional stuff. One of the headline guys was right tackle Dylan Cook who worked closely with the Green Bay Packers scout.
"It went really well. It was good to get back out here and see my former teammates do their thing and it felt good to get moving again in a football way," said Cook.
Wide receiver Sammy Akem put up 14 reps on the bench press depsite a broken collarbone in December. One of the most decorated pass catchers in Griz history says it would be incredible to keep playing football.
"It would mean everything, it's been a quite dream my whole life," said Akem. "My brother was the four-star and recruited close to home and stuff like that and I had it as a dream but I was never like 'I'm going to the NFL' and it would mean the world to me. I feel like I deserve a shot for sure."
On special teams Matthew O'Donoghue did his thing with long snapping and kicker Kevin Macias hit the cold pigskin for the scouts as well.
"Just putting it through the uprights and I have confidence in myself and know I can be a kicker that coaches want," said Macias.
Defensive Back Omar Hicks Onu also turned some heads running a 4.58 in the 40 yard dash along with 21 bench reps. While none of these players are projected to get drafted signing as a free agent is a possibility and the chance is all they want.
"It would mean a lot, just the reputation that is the NFL and just being in there no matter how long would be an honor," said Cook.