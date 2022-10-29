Montana loses third straight, falls 24-21 to Weber State

OGDEN, Utah -- No. 11 Montana lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling 24-21 to No. 5 Weber State in Ogden.
The 15th-ranked Wildcats defense put on an impressive performance, holding the Grizzlies to just 114 total offensive yards, 1.1 yards per carry on the ground, and -10 yards in the fourth quarter.
The deciding score came on a 12-yard connection between Bronson Barron and Hayden Meacham, as the tight end got open in the flat and walked into the end zone with 5:56 to go in the fourth quarter, putting Weber State up 24-13.
The Grizzlies would find some life on a 100-yard kick return touchdown from Malik Flowers, followed by a successful 2-point try, but the Wildcats were able to run out the clock after converting a fourth-and-1 with just over two minutes to go.
The longest offensive play of the game came on a 69-yard touchdown from a wide open Ty MacPherson along the left sideline, putting the Wildcats up 17-13 through three quarters.
Montana's lone points of the third quarter came on a 32-yard field goal from Nico Ramos that went through the uprights despite being tipped at the line of scrimmage.
That field goal was set up by an interception from FCS All-American Justin Ford, his second of the season.
The first half was a mostly defensive battle that ended up tied at 10 at halftime.
Weber State had an opportunity to score the go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter, but back-to-back false start penalties pushed the Wildcats back, forcing them to kick a 28-yard field goal on fourth down to tie the game.
Meanwile, the Griz' first touchdown of the game came eight minutes into the second quarter on third-and-goal from the Weber State 4-yard line. Quarterback Kris Brown kept the ball on a read option, running into the end zone to put Montana up 10-7.
The first touchdown of the day came from the purple jerseys late in the first quarter when Damon Bankston found a hole up the middle on third down from near midfield, scampering 47 yards to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead.
That came a drive after Montana put the first points of the game onto the scoreboard, those being a 41-yard field goal off the foot of Ramos.
Elsewhere, defensive captain Patrick O'Connell was removed from the game in the second quarter and had his left ankle taped. He did not return.
The Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) have now lost three in a row following an overtime loss at Sacramento State last week and a home loss to Idaho the week before.
Weber State (7-1, 4-1) gets back in the win column after ceding four safeties in a 43-38 defeat to Montana State in Bozeman last week.