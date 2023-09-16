In a game that came down to the final minute of action, Montana was able to do just enough to record a 17-10 victory over the Ferris State Bulldogs Saturday night inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Ferris State's defense bottled up the Grizzly offense during the first half of Saturday night's game; the Bulldogs led 10-3 heading into the locker room at halftime.
However Montana was able to find the end zone twice in the second half en route to a 17-10 victory over the two-time defending Division II National Champion Bulldogs.
It was a defensive slugfest to say the least, with Ferris State outgaining Montana in total offense, 285 yards to 189 yards. The Grizzlies' run game was stagnant all night as Montana totaled just 84 yards rushing on 41 carries (averaging 2 yards per carry).
After a disastrous first drive of the game that netted negative 30 yards, Montana was able to put together a positive possession in their next opportunity and get some points on the board. A 43-yard field goal from Grant Glasgow gave Montana a 3-0 lead with 4:08 left in the opening quarter.
However it was Ferris State that found the end zone first on Saturday night, as Carson Gulker connected with Xavier Wade on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead with 13:02 left in the second quarter.
Ferris State silences the raucous north end zone with this touchdown connection, and the Bulldogs take the lead 7-3. pic.twitter.com/udNWDl34i1— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 17, 2023
The Bulldogs increased that lead to 10-3 on the final play of the first half, with Eddie Jewett converting a 26 yard field goal.
Montana finally found pay dirt midway through the third quarter when Eli Gillman pushed into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown rush. The key plays on the drive were provided by Junior Bergen who had a 33 yard punt return to start the drive and also hauled in a 26 yard reception from Sam Vidlak.
Junior Bergen does the heavy lifting (33 yard punt return and a 26 yard reception) and Eli Gilman punches it into the end zone. We've got a tie game 10-10! pic.twitter.com/9gPNnmAHXe— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 17, 2023
Montana kept their momentum on their side as Trevin Gradney's interception on the ensuing possession gave Montana the ball right back.
The Grizzlies continuing to build momentum in the third quarter as Trevin Gradney snags a pick, his third interception already this season! pic.twitter.com/syGsWK1P6Z— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 17, 2023
Montana took the lead two possessions later via Nick Ostmo's 3-yard touchdown, putting the Grizzlies on top 17-10 with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter.
Ferris State had a chance to tighten the gap to begin the fourth quarter, however their 16 play drive turned out to be a fruitless one when Mitchell Middleton missed a 28 yard field goal, giving the ball back to Montana with just 9 minutes left to play.
The Griz defense nearly sealed the deal with just over 90 seconds left to play; a Braxton Hill forced fumble was returned for a touchdown by Tyler Flink, however that play would be ruled an incomplete pass following an official review.
The Grizzlies seemingly put the game away when Braxton Hill causes a fumble and Tyler Flink returns it for a touchdown... However, after review the officials ruled an incomplete pass here to give Ferris State new life with just 1:35 left to play. pic.twitter.com/g8xHj7T2Qf— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 17, 2023
Ferris State took advantage of that new life by converting on 4th and 27, completing a 34 yard pass to give them a first down on Montana's 21 yard line. However the Bulldogs' 4th down magic ran dry later in the drive as Montana's Ryder Meyer tackled Coby James well short of the sticks to deliver Montana the victory.
Here is a look at the defensive play that did seal the win for Montana - Ryder Meyer making the stop well short of the sticks as the Grizzlies hang on for the win 17-10. pic.twitter.com/qpMWrZLnZF— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 17, 2023
Next up the Grizzlies will open conference play, battling on the road at Northern Arizona next Saturday, September 23.