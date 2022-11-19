The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium.
A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups.
The Bobcat offense did most of its damage on the ground, posting five rushing touchdowns and accruing 439 yards on 63 attempts (nearly 7 yards per attempt). Quarterback Tommy Mellott lead all rushers with 141 yards. As for the air game, Mellott had just six completions for 104 yards on eight attempts.
Four of the Cats' seven touchdowns came from non-running backs toting the rock; others came from a defensive fumble recovery in the end zone and a tight-end-to-tight-end trick play.
Montana State set the tone early, driving 75 yards in two and a half minutes on their opening drive, capping it off with a short touchdown run up the gut from Mellott.
In response, Montana took 10 plays to find the end zone on their first drive of the game, as Malik Flowers hauled in a 30-yard shot from Lucas Johnson amid tight coverage.
Montana State then made it a third straight drive with a touchdown, once again capping off a 75-yard drive with a Tommy Mellott rushing score, this time from 12 yards out.
However, the most crucial play of the first quarter came on a Grizzlies fourth down, as a punt attempt saw the ball sail over the head of punter Patrick Rohrbach on the long snap and into the end zone, where MSU's Jory Choate landed on the free ball for a touchdown, giving the Cats a 21-7 lead.
That play may have reminded Bobcats fans of an earlier game this season against Weber State, in which four errant long snaps from the Wildcats resulted in eight points via four safeties.
The second quarter saw more of the same, as Montana State converted a third-and-12 deep in Griz territory to keep a touchdown drive alive, before Sean Chambers found the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to take a three-score lead.
Later on in the quarter, on a potential Griz touchdown drive, Johnson fumbled on a handoff to Nick Ostmo at the Bobcats 3-yard line, and MSU's Callahan O'Reilly fell on the loose ball to keep Montana scoreless in the frame.
Montana State finished the first half with a 34-yard field goal from Blake Glessner to give the home team a 24-point edge at halftime.
The Bobcats tacked onto its lead in the third quarter with a 27-yard Marqui Johnson touchdown rush and another Glessner field goal, this time from 28 yards out.
Montana State took its largest lead of the day, 41 points, when a play action pass early in the fourth quarter saw Treyton Pickering bring in an 18-yard haul from fellow tight end Derryk Snell.
The Griz responded late with their first score since their opening possession, as Isiah Childs found the end zone from a yard out, but another rushing score, this time from fullback end R.J. Fitzgerald, with just over three minutes remaining put the Bobcats back on top 55-14.
The final points of the day came on a 32-yard connection between Daniel Britt and Cole Grossman with under two minutes to go, sealing the 55-21 final score.
The victory for Montana State in the 121st the Brawl of the Wild brings the all-time series to 73-42-5, in favor of Montana.
The Bobcats had won four straight over the Grizzlies until last season, when Montana defeated Montana State in Missoula 29-10.
Montana State (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky) finishes its regular season slate undefeated in FCS play and earns at least a share of the Big Sky title, and may win the title outright depending on what Sacramento State does later today against UC Davis. Montana, meanwhile, finishes 7-4 (4-4 Big Sky) and hopes to earn an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.