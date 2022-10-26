FARMINGTON, Utah (October 26, 2022) – As teams prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball season, the league office has announced the results of its Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls as Montana State was chosen as the favorite following their successful season and championship run.
Montana State was picked unanimously to win the league in the coaches’ poll, with head coaches not being able to vote for their own team. The Bobcats received 24 first place votes in the media poll.
The Bobcats finished the 2021-22 season with a 22-12 overall record, and a 14-6 record in Big Sky Conference play. They received the championship title after defeating Northern Arizona in the final round of the Big Sky Conference tournament. Their championship success also earned them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Montana Grizzlies were tabbed second in the conference by both coaches and media. The Griz finished with a 19-11 overall record and a 12-8 record in league play. Montana earned one first place vote in the media poll.
The media and the coaches have differing thoughts on which team will take the third and fourth place slot but both groups agree that Northern Arizona and Idaho will finish in either place. The media voted that the Lumberjacks will finish in third and the Vandals will finish fourth, while the coaches have the choices flipped as they tabbed the Vandals in third (earning one first place vote) and the Lumberjacks in fourth.
However, both the media and the coaches tabbed Sacramento State fifth.
The full results of both polls can be found below.
The 2022-23 Preseason All-Conference Team will be announced tomorrow (Thursday, October 27) at 10 a.m. MT.
The 2022 Big Sky Basketball Tipoff will stream on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. MT on Tuesday, November 1 where a breakdown of the preseason polls will be aired hosted by the league’s own Mariluz Cook.
The 2023 Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships will take place once again in Boise, Idaho, and run from March 4-8.
2022-23 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll Results
- Montana State – 81 Points (9 First Place Votes)
- Montana – 65 Points
- Idaho – 62 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Northern Arizona – 60 Points
- Sacramento State – 46 Points
- Eastern Washington – 37 Points
- Weber State – 31 Points
- Idaho State – 30 Points
- Northern Colorado – 28 Points
- Portland State – 10 Points
2022-23 Women’s Basketball Media Poll Results
- Montana State – 257 Points (24 First Place Votes)
- Montana – 204 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Northern Arizona – 189 Points
- Idaho – 187 Points
- Sacramento State – 146 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Idaho State – 132 Points
- Northern Colorado – 102 Points
- Eastern Washington – 98 Points
- Weber State – 87 Points
- Portland State – 28 Points