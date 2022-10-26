FARMINGTON, Utah (October 26, 2022) – As the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball season inches closer and closer to tipping off, the league office has announced the results of its Preseason Coaches’ and Media Polls where Montana State has emerged as the favorites following a historic season on the hardwood.
The Bobcats, who claimed both regular season and tournament titles last season, received eight first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and 19 in the media poll to secure their spot as the clear favorites in the league going into the season.
MSU finished its last campaign with a 27-8 overall record, and a 16-4 mark in Big Sky Conference play. They knocked off Northern Colorado to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.
Those same Bears were tabbed second in the conference by both coaches and media, following up a season where they finished 23-12 overall and 14-6 in Big Sky play. UNC garnered six first-place votes in the media poll, and one in the coaches’ poll.
The Montana Grizzlies were selected third by both coaches and media. The Griz were back-to-back Big Sky Conference champions from 2017-19, claiming the final tournament trophy awarded in Reno and the first in Boise.
Weber State and Eastern Washington rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively, following up on impressive seasons.
First year head coach David Patrick has turned some heads at Sacramento State, as the Hornets were tabbed sixth in the league by both entities.
The full results of both polls can be found below.
The 2022-23 Preseason All-Conference Team will be announced tomorrow (Thursday, October 27) at 11 a.m. MT.
The 2022 Big Sky Basketball Tipoff will stream on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. MT on Tuesday, November 1 where a breakdown of the preseason polls will be aired hosted by the league’s own Mariluz Cook.
The 2023 Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships will take place once again in Boise, Idaho, and run from March 4-8.
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll Results
- Montana State – 80 Points (8 First Place Votes)
- Northern Colorado – 69 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Montana – 64 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Weber State – 55 Points
- Eastern Washington – 53 Points
- Sacramento State – 42 Points
- Northern Arizona – 27 Points
- Portland State – 27 Points
- Idaho – 17 Points
- Idaho State – 16 Points
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Media Poll Results
- Montana State – 258 Points (19 First Place Votes)
- Northern Colorado – 231 Points (6 First Place Votes)
- Montana – 204 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Weber State – 189 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Eastern Washington – 173 Points
- Sacramento State – 129 Points
- Portland State – 118 Points
- Northern Arizona – 78 Points
- Idaho – 64 Points
- Idaho State – 41 Points