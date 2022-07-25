Following a 10-3 campaign that featured a 6-2 league record and a trip to the Quarterfinals of the 2021 FCS Playoffs, the Montana Grizzlies have been tabbed the Big Sky Conference preseason favorites by both the league’s head football coaches and media.
The preseason polls were announced today as part of the Big Sky’s Football Kickoff event in Spokane, Washington.
Boasting a roster full of experience, the Griz seem primed for a massive 2022 campaign under the direction of head coach Bobby Hauck.
It’s hard to image the Grizzlies will give up many points, as their defense is anchored by 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Finalist Patrick O’Connell at linebacker and unanimous First Team All-American cornerback Justin Ford.
The Griz are seeking their first Big Sky Conference title since 2009.
The second-place pick was different between the coaches and media, as defending Big Sky Champion Sacramento State was selected second by the coaches, while 2021 national runner-up Montana State was tabbed second by the media. The two reversed spots for third place in both polls.
The Hornets claimed the Big Sky Conference trophy last season outright, finishing the year 8-0 in league play with marquee victories over Montana and UC Davis.
Montana State finished the 2021 season 12-3, charging to the FCS National Championship Game with victories over UT Martin, Sam Houston and South Dakota State.
After missing out on a Big Sky football title for the first time since 2016 last season, the Weber State Wildcats have been tabbed fourth in the league. WSU won at least a share of the title in 2017, 2018, 2019 and then won outright in 2020, which was played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Aggies of UC Davis were selected fifth in both polls after making a trip to the FCS Playoffs last season.
A full listing of both polls can be found below.
Coaches’ Poll
1: Montana (3) - 111
2: Sacramento State (4) - 110
3: Montana State (5) - 109
4: Weber State - 84
5: UC Davis - 82
6: Eastern Washington - 76
7: Northern Arizona - 62
8: Idaho - 45
9: Portland State - 42
10: Cal Poly - 33
T11: Idaho State – 19
T11: Northern Colorado – 19
Media Poll
1: Montana (14) - 356
2: Montana State (13 - 352
3: Sacramento State (4) - 335
4: Weber State - 261
5: UC Davis (1) - 255
6: Eastern Washington - 236
7: Northern Arizona - 191
8: Portland State - 146
9: Idaho - 142
10: Cal Poly - 85
11: Northern Colorado - 71
12: Idaho State - 66