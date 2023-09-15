The Montana soccer team snapped a two-match losing streak and picked up its sixth win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Thursday afternoon at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
Up 1-0 at the half, the Grizzlies scored three second-half goals to reach four in a match for the third time this season, the first time that’s happened since 2000.
Sydney Haustein opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Skyleigh Thompson scored twice and Eliza Bentler once in the second half as the Grizzlies improved to 6-2-1.
“There were some direct words at halftime. We can’t keep showing to the ball in the wrong spots. We can’t not play forward when we have to play forward,” said coach Chris Citowicki. “They solved that in the second half and did really well.”
After losing a pair of 1-0 decisions last week to Colorado State and Georgia Southern at home and entering Thursday’s match with five straight halves without a goal scored, Haustein’s early goal was just what Montana needed.
Thompson played a ball into the box from the left side that Abby Gearhart got a foot on. The ball made its way to Delaney Lou Schorr, who touched it to Haustein, who scored inside the right post.
It was Haustein’s third goal of the season, the ninth of her career. For Schorr, it was her third assist of the season, the fourth of her career.
“We needed that momentum swing,” said Thompson. “We never stopped believing in ourselves, but getting that tangible result makes a huge difference and allowed us to rely on our identity.”
Still, outside of Haustein’s goal, it was a 50-50 match at the half when it didn’t need to be. When Montana played the ball forward, the Grizzlies were in space time after time, slicing through the RedHawks. They just didn’t do it enough.
“Our coaches are here to get on us in those types of moments. The second half was us applying halftime changeups a little bit,” said Thompson. “Also, just believing in ourselves and relying on our identity and how we play. We were able to bring that all together. It clicked.”
Citowicki texted Thompson on Wednesday night. His fast, physical forward always brings the effort, always brings the work rate, but she hadn’t scored since North Dakota State on opening weekend and had taken just four shots over the previous four matches.
She broke out with a pair of second-half goals that took a 50-50 game and made it all Montana.
“We were just waiting for that day and it finally happened,” said Citowicki. “I texted her last night. You’re doing it so consistently in practice that it’s just natural that it will come in a game. Don’t force things, just keep being yourself.”
She made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when she and the Miami goalkeeper both went after a ball 12 yards in front of goal. Thompson got there first, before the collision, which led to both a foul on Miami and a penalty kick, which Thompson took.
She went right side and powered it past the goalkeeper.
The goal came after she missed wide right on a breakaway in the opening half that could have had the Grizzlies up 2-0 at the half.
“I missed my chance earlier in the game. You try not to dwell on it but in my mind it was, this is mine, this is my chance to redeem myself and swing that momentum again,” Thompson said.
Just minutes later, she created an open look for herself but opted to pass the ball off to Gearhart, who took a season-high five shots in the match.
Everybody she could hear, teammates, coaches, told her to just take the shot.
She did in the 71st minute, when she got into space 20 yards in front of goal and ripped it inside the right post, past a stunned goalkeeper who barely moved.
“I opened up that window, hit it and kicked it hard and tried to miss the goalie. Just a result of the team pressing really well and able to get that counter,” she said.
With Montana rolling toward a victory, Bentler made it 4-0 in the 78th minute. She collected a defensive misplay, drew the keeper out of goal, raced around her and scored from the right side. She, Haustein and Thompson all lead the team with three goals.
It was Montana’s fourth 4-0 victory of the season and came on 25 shots, eight more than Montana’s previous high for the season. The Grizzlies’ eight shots on goal were two more than they totaled in last week’s losses to the Rams and Eagles.
The RedHawks took 12 shots, putting four on goal, with Ashlyn Dvorak picking up shutout No. 5 of the season.
Montana has now outscored its opponents 19-5 this season.
The Grizzlies will face Oregon State (3-2-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. (MT) in Corvallis in their final nonconference match before opening league on Sept. 28 at Eastern Washington.
Montana hasn’t defeated the Beavers since 1997, hasn’t won in Corvallis since 1996.
“We’ve got a lot of good energy built up from this one,” said Citowicki, who won his 49th game at Montana on Thursday. “We’ll take it there and see how it goes.”