Thursday night's men's basketball contest of Montana hosting Portland State has been postponed, according to a press release sent by Griz athletics on Thursday morning.
The postponement comes due to "travel issues with the Viking program". Severe winter weather conditions have made a major impact in the Portland area this week.
The Big Sky Conference has not announced a makeup date for the missed game. The Grizzlies are slated to close out their regular season with a home game Saturday against Sacramento State followed by their regular season finale on the road Monday against the Idaho Vandals. The Big Sky Conference tournament is set to begin on Saturday, March 4 in Boise, Idaho.