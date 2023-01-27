N7 Celebrations kick off at University of Montana

MISSOULA -- This weekend marks a special one in Missoula as the Lady Griz debut their N7 jerseys to honor Native American heritage in Montana, and pay tribute to former Lady Griz players who represented their reservations on the court.
To kick off the weekend, legendary former head coach Robin Selvig joined some of his former players on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena for a special screening of "The House That Rob Built".
Selvig is a member of the Indian Athletic Hall of Fame and will take part in Saturday's ceremonies. The Lady Griz will be wearing turquoise jerseys, designed by UM alum and Northern Cheyenne member Benji Headswift.
The screening took a lot of work to organize, but Blackfeet Nation members and former Lady Griz players Malia Kipp and Simarron Schildt reflected on their time with the program and seeing old friends this weekend.
"Getting this event together...you know I'm just learning tonight how many people are involved," Kipp said on Friday night. "Just seeing old friends and not even knowing that they were a part of this and advocating for this to happen...and that just makes us, the Native community feel really special..."
"It was a significant position to hold, to come play basketball off the reservation and I didn't realize it at the time but now looking back, it's so cool," Schildt said. "And it was such an honor to play for Rob, he was just - I mean everybody knows how spectacular he was as a coach and to follow Malia and to have it all come together during this weekend is like awesome."
The Lady Griz will tip off on Saturday against Portland State at 2 p.m.