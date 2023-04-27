Every Montana kid hopes to have their moment like Dillon native and former Montana State Bobcat Troy Andersen did last spring, when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him in the second round.
While nobody with Montana ties is expecting to get drafted that high this weekend, here's when you might be able to expect to hear some names called.
Leading the way in terms of NFL Draft stock right now is former Bobcats safety Ty Okada and former Griz linebacker and Kalispell native Patrick O'Connell.
Last weekend, a mock draft on the NFL website predicted O'Connell to get picked in the 7th Round by the New Orleans Saints. The Glacier HS grad impressed on his pro day with a 38.5 inch vertical, which would have tied for first among linebackers at this year's NFL Combine.
Both O'Connell and CB Justin Ford participated in the Hula Bowl back in January, a chance to show off in front of NFL scouts in Florida. WR Malik Flowers and a sleuth of other grizzlies could also end up at NFL training camps this summer.
As for Okada, he put himself on the radar with a fantastic pro day earlier this month. With a 4.44 40-yard dash and 40.5 inch vertical, his vertical would have been among the top 10 of any player who participated at the combine.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler projects Okada to get picked in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Alongside Okada, CB James Campbell ran the same 40-yard dash time as Okada at Montana State's pro day and could see interest as an undrafted free agent later this weekend based on his performance.
Other Bobcats hoping to participate in training camps this summer include DB's Jeffrey Manning Jr. and Tyrel Thomas, as well as WR Willie Patterson and LB Callahan O'Reilly.