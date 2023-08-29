As NFL teams trim their rosters down to 53 players before the regular season kicks off next week, here is an updated look at how things have fared for Montana natives as well as former Grizzly and Bobcat players.
Of these players that have been waived, many will still get opportunities to join the practice squad for the teams they competed on during the preseason.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Will Dissly: Makes 53 man roster for Seahawks
Troy Andersen: Makes 53 man roster for Falcons
Alex Singleton: Makes 53 man roster for Broncos
Dylan Cook: Makes 53 man roster for Steelers
Patrick O'Connell: Waived by Seahawks on August 29
Ty Okada: Waived by Seahawks on August 29
Daniel Hardy: Waived by Rams on August 29
Lance McCutcheon: Waived by Rams on August 28
Malik Flowers: Waived by Seahawks on August 28
Lewis Kidd: Waived by Saints on August 28
James Campbell: Waived by Seahawks on July 25
Callahan O’Reilly: Released by Bears after Rookie Minicamp in May
Justin Ford: Released by Ravens after Rookie Minicamp in May