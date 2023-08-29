Falcons Football

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen runs against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game on Sept. 11 in Atlanta. 

 John Bazemore, Associated Press

As NFL teams trim their rosters down to 53 players before the regular season kicks off next week, here is an updated look at how things have fared for Montana natives as well as former Grizzly and Bobcat players. 

Of these players that have been waived, many will still get opportunities to join the practice squad for the teams they competed on during the preseason.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Will Dissly: Makes 53 man roster for Seahawks

Troy Andersen: Makes 53 man roster for Falcons

Alex Singleton: Makes 53 man roster for Broncos

Dylan Cook: Makes 53 man roster for Steelers

Patrick O'Connell: Waived by Seahawks on August 29

Ty Okada: Waived by Seahawks on August 29

Daniel Hardy: Waived by Rams on August 29

Lance McCutcheon: Waived by Rams on August 28

Malik Flowers: Waived by Seahawks on August 28

Lewis Kidd: Waived by Saints on August 28

James Campbell: Waived by Seahawks on July 25

Callahan O’Reilly: Released by Bears after Rookie Minicamp in May

Justin Ford: Released by Ravens after Rookie Minicamp in May