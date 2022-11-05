No. 16 Grizzlies Make Statement With 57-0 Win Over Cal Poly

MISSOULA, Montana - Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies dominated the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish.
Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half due to injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive to start the game which was capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
The Grizzly defense also made an immediate impact with Marcus Welnel picking off Spencer Brasch on the ensuing drive to get the Griz the ball back.
Lucas Johnson led another 4 play, 26-yard scoring drive to make it a 14-0 game less than 7 minutes into the contest, and it was all Grizzlies from there.
Lucas Johnson ended his day 17-of-29 for 262 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for 24 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.
The snow started to come down heavy late in the first half and into the third quarter, which hampered the Mustang offense. Cal Poly totaled just 150 yards through the air and 42 yards on the ground. Montana held the Mustangs to just 4-of-16 conversions on third down.
Meanwhile the Grizzlies offense converted 14-of-19 on their third down opportunities and finished the night with 695 yards of total offense, the second most in a single game in program history and the first time Montana went over 600 yards in a game since a 2019 playoff victory against Southeast Louisiana. The Grizzlies tallied 37 first downs in the game set a new program record.
The player of the game though, was Nick Ostmo. He shredded the Mustang defense for 221 yards on 26 carries while scoring a pair of touchdowns. He was the first Griz running back to eclipse 200 yards rushing since Chase Reynolds in 2009.
Griz Offensive Stats:
- 695 total yards
- 412 yards rushing
- 283 yards passing
- Griz averaged 6.6 yards per carry (compared to 1.6 for Cal Poly)
- Griz also averaged nearly 15 yards per completion (Who says you can't pass in the snow? )
- 37 First Downs for the Griz (compared to just 12 for Cal Poly)
Next up for the the Grizzlies 6-3 (3-3) will be a home contest against Eastern Washington in a must win game (regarding playoff implications), before heading to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State.
The Cal Poly Mustangs 1-8 (0-6) had a tough go of it in weather conditions they are not used to. The Mustangs will host Montana State before finishing up at home against Portland State.