MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies started hot against the Eagles and never looked back.
Lucas Johnson drove the Griz offense down the field on their opening drive, finding Nick Ostmo on back-to-back swing passes, resulting in an 18-yard touchdown.
Nick Ostmo picked up right where he left off last week and took his 1st carry on the next drive 80-yards to the endzone. Nick Ostmo ended with 11 carries for 146 yards with 3 touchdowns. He also added 2 catches for 63-yards and another score, all in the first half. The Grizzlies led 42-0 at halftime and the game seemed over at that point.
Lucas Johnson finished 10-16 for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, before leaving with what looked like a minor injury.
Daniel Britt came in at quarterback for the Griz and the offense kept rolling. Britt threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Grossman, then ran one in himself. He finished 8-11 for 63-yards and a touchdown, adding 8 carries for 73-yards and another score.
Eastern Washington struggled to get anything going on offense and looked outmanned in this one. The Eagles ended with 310 yards of total offense, but most of that came late in the game. The Eagles looked defeated from the opening kickoff.
Redshirt freshman Eli Gillman came into the game and got his first career touchdown. A lot of Griz fans, players and coaches are excited about his upcoming career at the University of Montana.
This was a total domination by the Griz from start to finish and with playoff implications on the line, they needed it.
Montana will now head to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State, needing a win to further cement their playoff chances. That game will be in Bozeman and kickoff is scheduled at noon.